Tiruchuli electrocution: 3 including engineer arrested in Virudhunagar

MADURAI: Three persons including an engineer were arrested by Narikudi police, Virudhunagar district in connection with the electrocution deaths of two young boys in a construction site near Tiruchuli in the district on Saturday. Those arrested are Jeyaseelan Raja (29) the engineer and supervisors including Palsamy (29) and Vijayaragavan (28). In the incident, young boys died after they were electrocuted at the construction site of Government Arts and Science College at Melendal village in Tiruchuli taluk of Virudhunagar district. The deceased victims were R Harish Kumar (15) and K Ravi Selvam (17). Both of them belonged to M Puliyankulam village in the district. Narikudi police filed a case under Section 304 A of IPC, sources said.