Testing times: Wary of losing jobs, teachers out to ensure enrolment

Chennai: With general counselling for the transfer of government school teachers scheduled from May 8 till 31, the education department has confirmed that teachers with 40 per cent or more disability shall be allowed to remain at the same school. “If the teacher to be deployed is differently abled having 40 per cent or more disability, the said teacher shall be allowed to continue in the same station. Thereby, the immediate next junior teacher in the cadre/specific subject will be deployed,” a circular from the School Education Department (SED) said. The members of Primary Teachers’ Federation urged the department to fill Bachelor of Training assistants’ vacancies by promoting secondary grade teachers (SGTs).