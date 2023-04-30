New COVID cases dip below 300 in State

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu reported 297 new COVID cases, including multiple cases from the UAE, Sri Lanka and Malaysia on Sunday. Total number of cases in the State reached 36,08,618. Another COVID-fatality took the toll to 38,069. A 84 year-old-man from Vellore with diabetes and hypertension was admitted to a private hospital with fever and difficulty in breathing on April 24. He died on April 29 due to heart attack and COVID-induced pneumonia. Chennai had 50 new cases followed by 36 cases in Coimbatore, 26 cases in Salem and 24 cases in Kanniyakumari. Other districts reported less than 20 new cases. The State’s test positivity rate (TPR) stood at 4.8% after 6,683 people were tested in the past 24 hours. Active cases in Tamil Nadu stood at 2,715 with the highest number of 544 reported in the city. Total recoveries reached 35,67,834.