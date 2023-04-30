Neurology medal examination instituted at Madurai Medical College

CHENNAI: On the occasion of the first birth anniversary of late Dr V Nagarajan, his family members handed over the documents to Health Minister Ma Subramanian to institute a Neurology Medal examination for Post Graduate MD students in the General Medicine Department of the Madurai Medical College and Hospital on Sunday.

Towards this, his wife Mohanarani Nagarajan contributed a sum of Rs 1 lakh as a fixed deposit to the General Medicine Department of the hospital. The family also sponsored a Gold, Silver and Bronze Medal for the same in the presence of Dean Dr A Rathinavel.

At the time of his demise, Professor Dr Nagarajan Venkataraman was serving as the President of AllIMS, Madurai and was also the Chairperson of the Ethical Committee in the Madurai Medical College, besides being a distinguished Professor of the Tamil Nadu Dr MGR Medical University.

He passed out of Madurai Medical College in 1968, and completed his MD in General Medicine and DM in Neurology. He served as the faculty of the College till his retirement.

He was also a recipient of Gold Medals in Physiology, Anatomy, Biochemistry, Paediatrics, Medicine apart from merit certificate of Honour in Social and Preventive Medicine and Operative surgery. Considering his passion towards teaching, the Government Medical College Madurai had permitted the family members to contribute towards institution of a medal examination in his memory. His family profusely thanked the health minister and the Professor M Natarajan, head of Department of General Medicine for the same.

His daughter Krithika Radhakrishnan and Dr J Radhakrishnan (son-in-law), Additional Chief Secretary, Cooperation, Food and Consumer Protection Department, mentioned that apart from continuing the services through the VN NEURO care centre and hospital founded by him, the family also proposes to soon start a trust in his memory which would focus on addressing the issues of mental health and also involve in overall preventive and promotive health activities.