CPM, CPI calls upon people to take pledge to protect labour rights

CHENNAI: CPM and CPI on Sunday called upon the need to protect the hard won rights of the workers on the occasion of the 100th anniversary marking the first May Day celebration held by Singaravelar in Chennai in 1923 and also to defeat the BJP government at the centre which has diluted workers welfare acts at the behest of the corporates.

"It is the 100th anniversary of the celebration of May Day for the first time in the country in 1923 by Singaravelar, who hoisted the red flag in Chennai. It has become necessary to protect the May Day slogan of eight hours of work, eight hours of rest, and eight hours of sleep. On this May Day, let us uphold the tradition of the Day and fight uncompromisingly to protect the rights of workers," CPM state secretary K Balakrishnan said in a statement.

Pointing out that the BJP government is privatising all public sectors, he said that it opens the door for corporates to exploit all the country's natural resources. "Labour laws are being diluted at the behest of the employers. The union government refuses to address the problems of the Indian people like rising prices, unemployment and poverty. On the other hand, it destroys the unity of the people and gives rise to the forces of casteism and sectarianism. To prevent these double jeopardy, multi-pronged efforts need to be intensified," he said.

CPI state secretary R Mutharasan said that after the passage of the Factories (Tamil Nadu Amendment) Act, 2023 in the state assembly, the working class and democratic forces took the field opposing it strongly. "Respecting democratic sentiments, the state government has suspended the Factories Amendment Act. We will insist on its withdrawal," he said.

He also called upon the people to take a pledge on May Day to oust the communal and sectarian Union government from power and protect the country and people.