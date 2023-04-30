Annamalai takes U-turn on stepping down, says will continue as TN chief

CHENNAI: State BJP leader K Annamalai on Sunday met the top brass of the party who handed him the responsibility for the next five years.

It has been understood that the former policeman would continue to serve the party as its state chief even if the AIADMK was part of the National Democratic Alliance.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and party national president JP Nadda have defined his role in the party and have given him a task for the next five years to fulfil.

"It is my duty, as a Karyakartha, to obey the orders of the leaders," Annamalai told when asked whether he would step down as state president as told in a recent party indoor meeting, if AIADMK continues in the alliance.

AIADMK was the major alliance party in the NDA in TN, but Modi is the face of the alliance, he added.

He further said that they have challenge to transform the anti-DMK mood among the people into votes.

Annamalai filed a complaint with CBI

Training his gun against the ruling DMK party, Annamalai said that he had lodged a complaint with the CBI along with evidence on the Metro Rail project implemented during the previous DMK regime. He recently charged that then deputy CM M K Stalin received a kickback of Rs 200 crore to favour the project for a MNC. "I was told that six others too have filed complaints. A firm which had taken part in the bidding process has filed a complaint," he further said.