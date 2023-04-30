After Stalin's field visit, officials transferred in 3 districts

CHENNAI: As a follow up action to the field visit and review meetings of Chief Minister MK Stalin, certain officials were transferred in Villupuram, Cuddalore and Kallakurichi districts.

"S Selvarani has been appointed as the Program Director, Department of Rural Development, Cuddalore and M Rajasekharan has been appointed as District Revenue Officer, Cuddalore vice Poovaraghavan," said a release from the State government.

"Similarly, G Krishnapriya has been appointed as Chief Educational Officer, Kallakurichi Vice G Saraswathi and Parthiban, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Villupuram City has been transferred," it added.

Earlier, Stalin in his review meeting at Villupuram, Cuddalore and Kallakurichi districts said that the government projects should be completed quickly and within stipulated time period.

During the meeting, he pointed out that there are defects in some schemes and that should be fixed and effectively implemented.