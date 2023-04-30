Representative image
5 held for rape of minor in Salem

“The accused K Vineeth, 23 from Periya Ammapalayam, who works in the shop, had lied that her father asked him to bring her to Thekkampatti. Believing him, the girl had gone with him,” police said.
COIMBATORE: Five youth were arrested under Pocso Act on Sunday for gang rape of a 14-year-old girl in Salem. The victim studying class nine in a private school had gone to a grocery shop in the neighbourhood on April 25. “The accused K Vineeth, 23 from Periya Ammapalayam, who works in the shop, had lied that her father asked him to bring her to Thekkampatti. Believing him, the girl had gone with him,” police said. On reaching a secluded spot, Vineeth sexually assaulted the girl by threatening her. Soon his brother Vignesh, 21 and his friends S Sreenivasan, 23, S Akash, 19 and S Arun Kumar, 28 also arrived and sexually abused the girl. The girl’s parents lodged a complaint with Suramangalam All Women’s Police Station. Further inquiries are on.

