Woman attacked with acid on Kovai court complex succumbs to burns

COIMBATORE: A 35-year-old woman, who is a victim of an acid attack by her husband, succumbed to burns in Coimbatore. The victim Kavitha suffered more than 80 per cent burns and was admitted to Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital (CMCH). Her husband P Sivakumar, 42, a truck driver from Mahalakshmi Nagar, hurled a bottle of acid at Kavitha in the combined court complex in Coimbatore on 23 March. The accused was upset after she ditched him and her two daughters to elope with another man. She had come to appear for trial in connection with a chain-snatching case when he hurled acid at her. The incident triggered a backlash among the legal fraternity over the lack of safety measures in the court complex. Despite treatment for more than a month, Kavitha died on Friday night. Meanwhile, the police altered the case to invoke murder charges on the accused and further inquiries are on.