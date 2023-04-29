Two school boys electrocuted at V’nagar college construction site

The victims, engaged as labourers in the construction site, came in contact with a live wire on the site while using a centring cutter at 11.30 a.m. While Harish Kumar, who studied ninth standard, was killed on the spot, the other victim Raviselvam, a Plus Two student, died on the way to the hospital. Raviselvam was rushed to Government Hospital in Narikudi initially and referred to Aruppukottai Government Hospital.