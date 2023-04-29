Two school boys electrocuted at V’nagar college construction site
MADURAI: In a tragic incident, two young boys died after they were allegedly electrocuted in a construction site of Government Arts and Science College at Melendal village in Tiruchuli taluk of Virudhunagar district. The deceased victims have been identified as R. Harish Kumar (15) and K. Raviselvam (17), both of them belonged to M.Puliyankulam village in the district, sources said.
The victims, engaged as labourers in the construction site, came in contact with a live wire on the site while using a centring cutter at 11.30 a.m. While Harish Kumar, who studied ninth standard, was killed on the spot, the other victim Raviselvam, a Plus Two student, died on the way to the hospital. Raviselvam was rushed to Government Hospital in Narikudi initially and referred to Aruppukottai Government Hospital.
The victims were not forced into labour, but volunteered and worked since they wanted to earn money during the summer holidays, sources said.
Virudhunagar Superintendent of Police R. Srinivasa Perumal said though the victims were not classified as child labourers, the Narikudi police have initiated action against the building contractor as per law. The Child Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Act, prohibits employment of children below the age of 14 years.
Sources said the Narikudi police have filed a case against the building contractor Panneerselvam of Salem under Section 304 A (causing death due to negligence) of IPC.
