TNCSC MD: Govt staff may be posted to monitor DPCs

Farmers VS Shankar of Vanakambadi lamented that “despite repeated appeals to top officials and the district administration no action was taken on our pleas. The NCCF DPC at Vanakambadi was delayed as only the winnowing machine arrived. There were no gunny bags or weighing machine and so farmers purchased a weighing machine for Rs 6,000 in addition to moving 2,500 gunny bags from Thamaraipakkam paying Rs 1,500 as transport cost. However, more than 50 per cent of the gunny bags were unfit for use resulting in farmers themselves stitching those which could be repaired to ensure availability to meet needs.”