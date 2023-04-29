TN received above-normal rainfall between March 1 & April 28

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu received 28 per cent more rainfall that is normal to above normal during the summer season between March 1 and April 28.

The intense rain is likely to continue in the State especially over the Western Ghats and southern parts of Tamil Nadu for a week.

Tamil Nadu recorded 73.6 mm of rainfall against the normal rainfall of 57.5 mm from last month. Of which, Coimbatore received the highest amount of rainfall with 187.8 mm, followed by Tenkasi 167 mm, and Dindigul 160 mm, as per the meteorological center data.

A cyclonic circulation lies over the southeast Arabian Sea and the adjoining Lakshadweep area and extends up to 3.1 km above mean sea level. The trough now runs from the cyclonic circulation over Southeast Arabian Sea and adjoining Lakshadweep area to south Chhattisgarh across northern parts of Karnataka and Telangana and extends up to 1.5 km above mean sea level.

"Several districts of Tamil Nadu - the Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Dindigul, Theni, Tenkasi, Virudhunagar, Kanniyakumari, Tirunelveli, Tirupattur, Ranipet, Tiruvannamalai, Dharmapuri, Salem, Vellore, Tirupur, Erode, Namakkal, Karur and Madurai are likely to receive heavy rain along with thunderstorm activity. On May 1 and 2, a few districts in Western Ghats and north interior districts are expected to experience heavy to very heavy rain. Later, there would be a break from rain and dry weather to prevail over the state," P Senthamarai Kannan, Scientist E, Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai.

The official predicted light to moderate rain for Chennai and its suburbs during the afternoon or evening hours for the next two days. There are fewer chances for intense rain in the city in the first week of May month. In addition, the maximum and minimum temperature is likely to reduce and record average level in Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam weather stations.

Tamil Nadu weatherman Pradeep John stated, "Rains will become more widespread and heavy from April 29 to May 4. The temperature is likely to remain around normal or below normal till the end of May first week."

According to RMC, in the last 24 hours, the Nilgiris recorded 8 cm rainfall, Kanniyakumari 6 cm, Dindigul, and Virudhunagar received 5 cm rainfall each, Namakkal, Theni, Thoothukudi, and Ramanathapuram recorded 2 cm of rainfall each.