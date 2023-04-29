Stalin urges Centre to issue directions on QCO norms

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday urged the Union Textile Ministry to issue directions to the officials to insist on QCOs (Quality Control Order) for importing viscose and polyester fibre only after the BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) disposes of all pending applications filed by the importers seeking BIS certification to comply with QCOs.
Drawing the attention of the Centre to representations from Textile Ministry expressing certain reservations to implementation of mandatory certification through different QCOs by the BIS in respect of various types of man-made fibres and viscose fibres, Stalin, in his demi-official letter to the Union Textile Minister, requested the ministry to issue necessary directives to the ministry officials to insist on the QCOs for importing viscose and polyester fibre only after the BIS disposes of all pending applications filed by the importers seeking BIS certification to comply with QCOs.
He also asked the ministry to grant exemption for filament yarn and artificial fibres, including bamboo fibres not manufactured in India from QCO, imposed by the Government.
Citing the deadlines issued for implementation of QCOs for viscose staple fibre, Polyester staple fibre, polyester fully drawn yarn and polyester industrial yarn among others and said, "Fashion cycles are planned over six months in advance and orders to source raw materials are placed accordingly.
Therefore, the implementation deadlines may hamper several ongoing processes. Many textile fabric and garment manufacturers who have placed orders for such fibres and whose shipment is in transit will likely suffer substantial business losses. The delay in the import of required quality fibres would force the domestic manufactures of value-added products to compromise on the quality and thereby lose the business in the long run, he said.
Though implementing QCOs is highly commendable as it will improve the quality and protect the environment, the industry's interest must also be protected by providing sufficient time to implement the QCOs, the CM added.
