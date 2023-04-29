Stalin urges Centre to issue directions on QCO norms

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday urged the Union Textile Ministry to issue directions to the officials to insist on QCOs (Quality Control Order) for importing viscose and polyester fibre only after the BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) disposes of all pending applications filed by the importers seeking BIS certification to comply with QCOs.

Drawing the attention of the Centre to representations from Textile Ministry expressing certain reservations to implementation of mandatory certification through different QCOs by the BIS in respect of various types of man-made fibres and viscose fibres, Stalin, in his demi-official letter to the Union Textile Minister, requested the ministry to issue necessary directives to the ministry officials to insist on the QCOs for importing viscose and polyester fibre only after the BIS disposes of all pending applications filed by the importers seeking BIS certification to comply with QCOs.

He also asked the ministry to grant exemption for filament yarn and artificial fibres, including bamboo fibres not manufactured in India from QCO, imposed by the Government.