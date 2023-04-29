Spectator killed at manjuvirattu in Sivaganga

The deceased victim has been identified as Mohanam, a resident of Katchapatti village in the district. He was a construction worker, who took himself to Keelapoongudi to witness the event. He succumbed to injuries on the spot after the frenzied bull hit him and tossed him up. Apart from this, 26 persons were also injured during the event. Among those injured, five cases were referred to Sivaganga Government Medical College Hospital for treatment. Over three hundred bulls participated in the event after screening by teams of veterinary doctors.