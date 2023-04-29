Spectator killed at manjuvirattu in Sivaganga
MADURAI: A 37-year-old spectator was gored to death by a bull during ‘Manjuvirattu,’ a rural sport of taming bulls, organised as part of the temple festival at Keelapoongudi village near Madagupatti in Sivaganga district on Saturday.
The deceased victim has been identified as Mohanam, a resident of Katchapatti village in the district. He was a construction worker, who took himself to Keelapoongudi to witness the event. He succumbed to injuries on the spot after the frenzied bull hit him and tossed him up. Apart from this, 26 persons were also injured during the event. Among those injured, five cases were referred to Sivaganga Government Medical College Hospital for treatment. Over three hundred bulls participated in the event after screening by teams of veterinary doctors.
It’s the second such incident this week when two spectators became victims of bull hit during Manjuvirattu conducted at Kandaramanickam village in Kallal block in the district, sources said.
