Prison guard immolates self alleging inaction on complaint; SI suspended

CHENNAI: A prison guard, who attempted self-immolation in front of Lalgudi police station in Trichy alleging inaction on his complaint of property dispute, succumbed to injuries on Saturday. Police said Raja (45) from Sembarai village, who was serving in Lalgudi sub-jail, had a dispute with his brother Nirmal over property issues. On a complaint given by Raja and a counter-complaint by his brother following a clash between their families on 25 April over the property dispute, Lalgudi sub-inspector Porchezian held an inquiry. Meanwhile, Raja approached the station to lodge another complaint on Friday. However, the police didn’t conduct a proper investigation into it. “An aggrieved Raja attempted self-immolation in front of the station by pouring petrol on himself. On hearing his loud cries, the police doused the fire by pouring water. Meanwhile, Trichy Range DIG A Saravanasundar placed Lalgudi sub-inspector Porchezian under suspension for not taking action on the complaint.