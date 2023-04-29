Minister Meyyanathan launches Tamil glossary on climate change

COIMBATORE: Minister for Environment and Climate Change Siva V Meyyanathan on Saturday launched a Tamil glossary on climate change at the workshop on ‘Carbon Neutral’ in Coimbatore. The glossary seeks to expand the Tamil vocabulary to include the rapidly changing terms and definitions associated with climate change. “Tamil Nadu is battling climate change through climate literacy. This started with Chief Minister MK Stalin renaming the Environment Department as the Department of Environment and Climate Change. Tamil Nadu has already created three climate missions namely the Green Tamil Nadu Mission, Tamil Nadu Wetlands Mission, and the Climate Change Mission,” said Siva V Meyyanathan. “Finding the right kind of Tamil words for climate change and related action has always been a challenge. Unless these terms are said in vernacular Tamil, it will be very hard to take it to the grassroots level,” the minister said.