Makhna elephant attacks forest dept staff jeep; six injured
COIMBATORE: A team of forest department staff had a narrow escape after a ‘makhna’ elephant, which was captured in Palacode in Dharmapuri district, attacked their jeep during a chasing operation in Sethumadai near Pollachi on Saturday.
The crop-raiding elephant was captured in Dharmapuri and released into the forest area in Varagaliyar near Top Slip in Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR) on February 6. However, it trekked a long distance to reach densely populated localities in Coimbatore’s outskirts and also began to show signs of aggression. It attacked an 80-year-old man in Madukkarai.
The elephant was then captured once again by administering tranquillisers and released in Manambolly in Valparai. After staying inside the forest area in Valparai for more than two months, the elephant moved to Top Slip and Pollachi forest area over the last few days. Therefore, the forest department deployed kumkis Muthu and Chinnathambi to prevent the makhna from venturing out of the forest cover. Also, a large team from the forest department maintained a close watch on the animal.
On Saturday early morning, the makhna came out to stray into a mango orchard near Sethumadai. A team of forest department staff reached the spot and attempted to drive it back into the forest. But the elephant turned ferocious and attacked their vehicle. Around six staff, who were in the vehicle, managed to escape with simple injuries.
More than 60 staff from Valparai, Pollachi, Ulandhi and Manambolly ranges have been mobilised to maintain a vigil along the forest areas to prevent the makhna from coming out further.
