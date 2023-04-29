Kodanad heist-cum-murder case judge transferred to Salem

CHENNAI: Justice Murugan who was investigating the Kodanad heist-murder case for the past one year has been transferred to Salem labour court.

Replacing him, Pudukottai District Judge Abdul Khader will take charge.

This comes after a court in the Nilgiris on Friday adjourned the hearing in the case to June 23, allowing more time for police to investigate.

The heist happened at the Kodanad estate on the night of April 23, 2017. An armed gang trespassed into the estate, former CM late J Jayalalithaa's retreat, and decamped with some valuables after killing one of the guards.