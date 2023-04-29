Kin stage road roko after Tangedco gangman dies of electrocution

TIRUPATTUR: Traffic on the Tirupattur – Alangayam road was affected for more than an hour on Saturday after the relatives of a Tangedco worker, who was killed by electrocution, staged a road roko with the dead man’s body. Officials said that the Tangedco gangman Tamilraj (28), son of Govindaraj of Madapalli colony near Tirupattur, was electrocuted when he was working on a transformer at Kurumberi, two days ago. Locals rushed Tamilraj to the Tirupattur government hospital from where he was referred to the Vellore government medical college hospital. He succumbed on Friday. After a post-mortem examination, his body was handed over to relatives. But the relatives took the body back to Madapalli and blocked the road demanding action against those responsible for Tamilraj’s death by placing the body in the middle of the road. Police officials rushed to the spot and held talks with the agitators, who after nearly an hour dispersed after police assured them of action against those responsible for Tamilraj’s death.