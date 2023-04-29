Ignore Duraisamy's letter seeking MDMK-DMK merger: Durai Vaiyapuri

CHENNAI: Reacting strongly towards MDMK floor leader Tiruppur Duraisamy's MDMK-DMK merger letter, party chief Durai Vaiyapuri urged cadres to ignore the letter.

Durai expressed a strong reservation on this development saying, "It is wrong to make public things that are to be discussed in party's general council meeting."

Citing criticism of dynasty politics and opportunism, MDMK floor leader Tirupur Duraisamy has sent a letter to the party leader Vaiko requesting for a merger of MDMK with DMK.

In the letter, Duraisamy wrote, "MDMK has become a laughing stock among public for promoting dynasty politics and opportunism, so the current political scenario requites MDMK's merger with the 'mother party' DMK."