CM should intervene in cases against Dalits: CPM

In a letter to chief minister MK Stalin, he said that 70 Dalit families and more than 250 families belonging to other castes live in Kottaiyur village in Krishnagiri district. Listing out various types of untouchability faced by Dalits ranging from two tumbler systems at tea shops to denial of entry into temples and not being allowed to display banners for functions, he said despite several petitions to the authorities, no action was taken against these atrocities. He said that when Dalits attended the festival held at Jeenmanatham village near Kottaiyur, Marilinga, who belongs to the Dalit class, went wearing a cap on his head on April 13. Two other caste persons Arun and Mohan intercepted Marilinga and mocked him and took the hat. They cut Marilinga’s hand with a blade when he asked why he was taking the hat, he said.