CM should intervene in cases against Dalits: CPM
CHENNAI: CPM state secretary K Balakrishnan has sought the intervention of the Chief Minister on the issue of Krishnagiri police filing a false case against Dalits who were attacked by other caste people at Kottaiyur village in the district.
In a letter to chief minister MK Stalin, he said that 70 Dalit families and more than 250 families belonging to other castes live in Kottaiyur village in Krishnagiri district. Listing out various types of untouchability faced by Dalits ranging from two tumbler systems at tea shops to denial of entry into temples and not being allowed to display banners for functions, he said despite several petitions to the authorities, no action was taken against these atrocities. He said that when Dalits attended the festival held at Jeenmanatham village near Kottaiyur, Marilinga, who belongs to the Dalit class, went wearing a cap on his head on April 13. Two other caste persons Arun and Mohan intercepted Marilinga and mocked him and took the hat. They cut Marilinga’s hand with a blade when he asked why he was taking the hat, he said.
Dalits who went to question the incidents were brutally attacked in the presence of Anchetty Police Inspector and they were taking treatment in the hospital, he said, adding that police have filed cases under IPC section 307 on six Dalits.
“The filing of cases against both the oppressor and victim is a gross injustice,” he said.
