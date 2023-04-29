Case registered against escapees of Vellore juvenile home

VELLORE: The Vellore north police registered cases against the seven inmates of the Vellore juvenile, home who escaped two days ago. Meanwhile, the facility’s top official was shifted and a guard was suspended on Saturday. While police registered cases against the escapees based on the complaint given by the deputy superintendent Selvam, the home’s superintendent Vijaya Kumar was shifted to the government place of safety at Cuddalore and superintendent Ganapathy was posted to Vellore facility on Saturday, officials revealed. Meanwhile guard Durai, who was on duty at the time of the escape, was suspended. Show-cause notices have been issued to all guards demanding explanations for reported negligence which lead to the escape. Meanwhile, five of the seven escapees are still at-large and four police special teams formed to track them down have fanned out to places like Chennai and Tirunelveli to nab them, sources said.