Youth held for sexually assaulting, impregnating class 9 girl in Tiruchy

TIRUCHY: A 22-year-old youth was arrested on Friday for sexually assaulting and impregnating a class 9 girl. K Vallarasan, a worker in a salon in Thinniyam village near Lalgudi in Tiruchy, was said to be in an affair with a class 9 girl from the locality. It is said he had frequently sexually abused the girl with the false promise of marriage due to which she became pregnant. Since then, Vallarasan stopped meeting the girl. As the girl is pregnant for six months, her parents who noticed the physical changes had asked her and the girl had narrated the incident. Subsequently, they lodged a complaint with the Lalgudi All Women Police who registered a case under various IPC sections including POCSO act and arrested him on Friday.