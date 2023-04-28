Upgrade government schools in TN, PMK urges

CHENNAI: While pointing out that the state government has not upgraded any of the government schools in the last two years, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss urged the state to upgrade the schools.

In his statement, the leader said that none of the government schools were upgraded during the last two years. "There was no announcement pertaining to the upgradation during the budget session," he added.

He also pointed out that the government has not implemented an annoncement made in 2020 to upgrade 165 high schools into higher secondary schools even after 3 years. "The government should make an announcement to upgrade at least 200 schools in each stage. Also, 165 schools that was announced earlier should be upgraded," he said.

He noted that if the government upgraded the schools as per the announcement, hundreds of new schools would have been created. "This would have created more teachers' postings," he said.