Tamil Thaai Vaazhthu row: Kanimozhi and Annamalai trade barbs

CHENNAI: As Karnataka gears up for the assembly elections on May 10, tremors of the political earthquake in the neighbouring state has been felt in Tamil Nadu. A row has sparked in TN over an event in Karnataka, hosted by the BJP, where former minister Eshwarappa refused to stand up in respect for Tamil Thaai Vaazhthu and it was stopped abruptly. The TN State anthem was played as the meeting was held at a Tamil majority locality in Karnataka.

The event was also attended by TN BJP chief Annamalai causing a ripple effect in Tamil Nadu.