Summer vacation for Classes 1 to 9 from tomorrow

CHENNAI: As the final exams for the students of Classes 1 to 9 will be completed today, the School Education Department has declared summer holidays for students of Classes 1 to 9 from tomorrow (April 29th).
Also, the reopening of schools for the academic year 2023-24 will be in the first week of June, said the department.
It may be noted that Class 12 board exams ended on April 3 and Class 10 board exams ended on April 20.
