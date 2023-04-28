Summer vacation for Classes 1 to 9 from tomorrow

CHENNAI: As the final exams for the students of Classes 1 to 9 will be completed today, the School Education Department has declared summer holidays for students of Classes 1 to 9 from tomorrow (April 29th).

Also, the reopening of schools for the academic year 2023-24 will be in the first week of June, said the department.

It may be noted that Class 12 board exams ended on April 3 and Class 10 board exams ended on April 20.