Stalin meets Prez Murmu in Delhi, invites her to inaugurate hosp

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin left to New Delhi on Friday and called on President Droupadi Murmu to invite her for the inauguration of a 1,000-bed multi-super specialty hospital constructed in Chennai.

This is one of the major projects announced by the DMK regime.

The construction work for the hospital has been completed, and preparations are being made for the inauguration.

Murmu was also invited to inaugurate 'Kalaignar Kottam' which has been set up in Tiruvarur district, where the former chief minister was born.

