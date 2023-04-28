TamilNadu

School reopening and exam dates for TN students out: Check deets here

School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi made the announcements in a press conference.
School education minister addressing the pressThanthi TV screengrab
CHENNAI: With vacations for Classes 1-9 beginning tomorrow, School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi has announced that school for Classes 1-5 will reopen on June 5 and for Classes 6-12 from June 1 for the academic year 2023-24.

Regarding public exams next year, the minister said Class 12 board exams will commence from March 18, 2024, for Class 11 from March 19, 2024 and for Class 10 from April 8, 2024.

This year's Class 12 board exams ended on April 3 and Class 10 board exams ended on April 20.

