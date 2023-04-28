RDSO to watch trial run of electric replica of steam locomotive
CHENNAI/VELLORE: Southern Railway (SR) would soon invite RDSO (Research Designs and Standards Organisation) for a formal trial run of the first indigenously designed prototype of the heritage steam locomotive EIR-21.
The retrofitted four-car replica of EIR-21 (Steam locomotive manufactured in Britain in 1855 and operated till 1909 in India) conceived and designed by Avadi Car Shed was put on trial by the divisional railway officials in Arakkonam section on Wednesday.
Engineers of the Avadi car shed retrofitted a MEMU (Mainline electric multiple unit) with electric motor cars on either end to cater to the heritage loving rail users who were only used to seeing the EIR-21 make ceremonial trips from Egmore and Kodambakkam.
“It is a matter of pride for us as the replica heritage train is the first of its kind rolling stock manufactured on an EMU platform in Indian Railway or probably the world. A MEMU was retrofitted and converted into a replica of the heritage train. We conducted a trial run in Arakkonam to our satisfaction.
It must undergo satisfactory trials by RDSO before it is put to commercial use for transporting people. Soon, we will write to RDSO to conduct a formal trial run,” Ganesh, Divisional Railway Manager told DT Next.
Unlike the heritage steam locomotive, the replica would have self-propelled electric motor cars on either end to avoid the need for reversing the locomotive.
He also added that the prototype was constructed as the heritage train has limitations like distance and hauling capacity.
Asked if it would replace the EIR on August 15, Ganesh said that the RDSO tests must be over before August, but the EIR-21 would continue to run ceremonially on occasions.
On deployment of the train, he said that the decision must be made by the railway board. The prototype, in which four conventional ICF coaches were converted into AC chair cars, has the capacity to clock 75kmph.
Normal executive chair cars have around 45 seats capacity and the prototype would have AC chair cars with 180 degree rotatable seats.
