Orders reserved in case filed against Theni MP

CHENNAI: Justice SS Sundar of Madras High Court on Friday reserved orders in the case filed against Theni MP P Ravindhranath seeking to declare his victory null and void in 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

During the trial, MP P Ravindhranath and officials from Election Commission of India (ECI) appeared before the court and registered a testimony.

Milani, a voter from Theni Lok Sabha constituency moved the High Court alleging that the then candidate Ravindhranath, son of former chief minister O Paneerselvam, had concealed various information including properties in his nomination papers and urged the court to declare his victory null and void.

However, the MP denied all the allegations raised by the petitioner.

In the 2019 Parliamentary elections, P Ravindhranath contested in Theni constituency on behalf of the AIADMK and was elected as MP.