Murmu accepts Stalin's invite, to visit Chennai on June 5

Stalin visited New Delhi to invite the president to inaugurate a multi-speciality hospital in Chennai's Guindy.
CHENNAI: President Droupadi Murmu has accepted Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin's invitation to preside over the inauguration event of a multi-speciality hospital in Chennai's Guindy. She would visit the city on June 5.

The multi-speciality hospital consists of 1000 beds and has come up at a cost of Rs 230 crores.

Upon meeting the President, Stalin handed the invitation and presented a biography of DMK's patriarch M Karunanidhi.

Stalin New Delhi visit resumed at 6 am today in an Air India flight owing to technical snag in the flight he was supposed to board on Thursday night.

To avoid such delays, he has booked three tickets back to Chennai: One for the 4:20 PM Vistara Airlines flight; one for the 7:15 PM Air India flight and the other for the 8:20 PM Vistara Airlines flight.

