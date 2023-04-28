Mother dies by suicide after murdering kids in Ranipet; probe on

RANIPET: A woman died by suicide after killing her two children at Kalavai near Arcot in Ranipet district on Thursday evening. According to officials, Renuka (30) was married to Sankar (38), who was running a barber shop in Chennai. Renuka and her two children Shruthika (5) and Deepak (3) stayed with her mother-in-law at Melapulam village nearby. The children attended the local Anganwadi. OnThursday, Renuka, who informed her mother-in-law that she was going to the Anganwadi to pick up her children, did not return. Neighbours and relatives searched for the missing trio but could not find them. On Friday morning, passersby noticed the bodies of all three in a farm well near Kalavai. Kalavai police who were informed retrieved the bodies with the help of the local fire service personnel and sent them to the Arcot government hospital for post-mortem examination. Officials are assuming that regular disputes between Renuka and her mother-in-law might the reason. Further investigations are on.