Ma Su holds review meeting with dist healthcare officials

Additionally, under the Varumun Kaappom scheme, the minister instructed that the coordination of people's representatives should be increased when these camps are conducted this year, he said.

The minister emphasised on stocking of snake bite medicine and dog bite medicine in primary health centers. "In order to prevent sudden heart attacks, Emergency Loading Dose is going to be made available in all primary health centers and all secondary health centers. Also, to confirm the availability of medicine in all sub-health centers, all district health officers should monitor the availability of this medicine in all sub-health centers. The staff should also be given training in this regard. The staff for the new urban health centers will be appointed through District Health Society," said Ma Subramanian.

Talking about Health Walks Streets, he said that each district will identify a road of 8 km length, which is leveled and trees will be planted on both sides so that the people could practice walking daily. The DDHS have been advised that 8 km long roads should be selected in each district and necessary arrangements should be made. On the first Sunday of the month, the Health Walks Street walkers can give blood samples for diabetes and blood pressure check up.

With regards to Food safety department, the minister said that Tamil Nadu has been consistently receiving many awards in the past two years at the state and district levels in terms of food safety. "The department has been instructed to keep a check on the traders who are ripening the fruits with various unnecessary products like chemical powders in fruits like mangoes, bananas and watermelons in particular. It has been advised to identify it and take action. Similarly, we have advised to take samples of drinking water, soft drinks and monitor whether they are sold as per the quality standards or not. The department will also conduct inspection regarding the sale of Gutkha and pan masala," he said.

He added that the government has raised a request for Nursing Training Colleges in the State to the Union Health Ministry and 11 such training colleges have been approved in Tamil Nadu. They will be started soon.