Kodanad heist-cum-murder case hearing adjourned to June 23

COIMBATORE: A court in the Nilgiris on Friday adjourned the hearing in the sensational Kodanad heist-cum-murder case to 23 June allowing more time for police to investigate. Accused Jithin Joy, Walayar Manoj and Jamsheer Ali appeared for a hearing in the case, which was under investigation by the CB-CID. On hearing the case, the Udhagamandalam court Judicial Magistrate G Narayanan adjourned the case to 23 June. The special teams of police have so far quizzed hundreds of persons and several more prominent persons are likely to be summoned for questioning in the coming days. A gang broke into the Kodanad estate bungalow of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa following her demise and looted valuables after murdering the security guard on 23 April 2017.