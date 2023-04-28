Enhanced State Resource Centre established for teachers in TN

CHENNAI: In a bid to further improve the quality of teaching in the classrooms, the School Education Department has established an enhanced state resource centre for teachers. Accordingly, teachers will learn through direct involvement with the latest in methods, approaches, techniques, tools and in-turn they will apply the same in their classrooms.

A senior official from the School Education Department said that State Resource Centre (SRC) will be a full-fledged teaching learning experience facility that will render first-hand experiential training for teachers on the nuances of teaching and learning.

"SRC expects a paradigm shift in the mode of transaction from chalk and talk to learning through direct experience,” he said adding "the features at SRC would be interesting, engaging and meaningful for the participating teachers to learn, enjoy, transact and to cherish and therefore, the trainees (teachers) at SRC will also learn through direct involvement with the latest in methods, approaches, techniques, tools and in-turn they will apply the same in their classroom transaction at their place of work.”

According to the official, the facility caters to two categories of classes such as one to five and six to twelve.

He said similarly, for Classes 1-5, Ennum Ezhuthum Mission (EEM) would be at the centre stage and for Classes 6-12 the latest trends coupled with technology will be transacted through demonstration according to the local needs of the teachers and students.

"Therefore, the facility will have subject-wise rooms with all the necessary physical and ICT based tools required within the context of TNCF 2017,” he said adding that SRC provides subject matter with the necessary knowhow demos by experts of the particular domain that would provide and promote the unique method of learning that best suits the concepts.

The official said that to provide a wholesome experience, SRC has a language lab and Information and Communication Technology (ICT) lab with the latest software in November, 2021.