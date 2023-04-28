Captive jumbo kills mahout in MTR camp

This is the second incident of death caused by Masini, which attacked its mahout Gajendran at Samayapuram Mariamman temple in Trichy in 2018. The elephant was named Masini after it was rescued as a 15 day old calf. It was abandoned by its herd near ‘Masiniamman’ temple in Kargudi Range in Mudumalai in the year 2006. It was nursed in Mudumalai until 2015, when the elephant was gifted to Samayapuram temple by then CM J Jayalalithaa. But it was brought back after the elephant developed behavioural changes due to habitat change.