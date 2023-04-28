TamilNadu

After Murmu meet, Stalin calls on Nirmala Sitharaman at Delhi airport

MK Stalin and Nirmala Sitharaman at Delhi airport
CHENNAI: The Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu MK Stalin called on Union Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman at the Delhi airport before leaving for Chennai.

Later, he personally met President Droupadi Murmu at her residence and invited her to preside over the inauguration event of a 1,000-bed multi-super specialty hospital in Chennai's Guindy.

Following this, Murmu accepted Chief Minister's invitation and promised to visit the city on June 5.

Murmu was also invited to inaugurate 'Kalaignar Kottam' which has been set up in Tiruvarur district, where former chief minister M Karunanidhi was born.

