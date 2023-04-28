₹13K cr cheating: Red Corner Notice issued against top bosses of Aarudhra

CHENNAI: Closing on the heels of absconding accused of finance firms who have cheated investors to the tune of several thousand crores, Tamil Nadu Police's EOW (Economic Offences Wing) have issued a Red Corner Notice (RCN) against Managing Directors of Aarudhra gold trading, Hijau associates, LNS International financial services.

EOW officials are also seizing assets and properties of the finance companies worth several crores.

In the Aarudhra case, in which 13 persons have been arrested so far including a suspended functionary of Tamil Nadu BJP, K Harish (31) who was one of the directors of company, which allegedly cheated investors to the tune of Rs 2,400 crore.

On Friday, EOW said that they have issued RCN against managing directors- V Rajasekar and his wife, V Usha, after credible information that they have fled the country.

Police have also issued Look Out Circular against V Deepak Govind Prasad, B Narayani and C Ramesh Kumar- absconding accused in the case. Apart from seizing cash worth Rs 6.35 crore, 22 cars and gold and silver articles worth a crore, EOW officials have also frozen bank accounts of office bearers and agents of Aarudhra worth, with money worth Rs 96 crore.

EOW have also issued RCN against Alexander and Mahalakshmi, managing directors of Hijau associates, who have allegedly cheated more than Rs 4,000 crore, after collecting money from 89,000 depositors and a similar notice against four directors of LNS International Financial services limited, which allegedly cheated Rs 5900 crore, after collecting money from 84,000 depositors.

Apart from these firms which cheated investors to the tune of several thousand crores, EOW has also initiated action against Amro Kings associates, ART Jewelers, Chennai, Elfin E-com, Trichy, Raahath Transports, Thanjavur CVRS Chits, Thiruvannamalai and the cases are in various stages of investigations.