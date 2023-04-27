Virudhunagar: 14 yrs jail for principal who sexually abused 9 students

CHENNAI: A school principal has been imprisoned for 14 years for sexually abusing 9 girl students in Virudhunagar.

The bench led by Justice Swaminathan in the Thoothukudi Pocso court delivered the verdict.

57-year-old, Thomas Samuel, was booGirked and arrested under Pocso in 2022 by Kovilpatti's all-women police for sexually abusing 9 students. A chargesheet was filed on June 23 last year.

In the hearing that took place on Wednesday, the bench handed a rigorous imprisonment of 14 years and a penalty of Rs 20,000 to Thomas Samuel.