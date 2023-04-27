Uranium packed in 12 bundles reaches Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant

MADURAI: Uranium packed in twelve bundles of cylindrical rods have reached for loading of fuel in Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant (KKNP), which is located in Kudankulam in Tirunelveli district in the early hours of Thursday. Each of the bundles comprise 163 enriched uranium fuel rods for nuclear reactors functional in the plant. It’s the first consignment of uranium to the plant and two more consignments would be made in the coming months. Uranium is the key ingredient for producing nuclear energy. Earlier, the amounts of enriched uranium were delivered from Moscow, the capital of Russia, by a flight to Madurai. Amidst security, the amounts of uranium were transported by three trucks to Kudankualm from Madurai. The Indo-Russian nuclear power plant is operational with two units with the installed capacity of 1000 MW each, sources said.