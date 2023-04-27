2 spectators gored to death, 40 hurt during Manjuvirattu in Sivaganga
MADURAI: Two persons were gored to death by bull during ‘Manjuvirattu’, the bull taming sport, which was organized at Kandramanickam, a village in Kallal block of Sivaganga district on Thursday. Over forty persons were hurt during the programme, sources said. The victims, who were spectators, have been identified as Murugan (40), a resident of Mangalampatti village near Melur, Madurai district and A Pandi (32) of Thanichavoorani near Devakottai, Sivaganga district. Earlier, the victims were rushed to Government Hospitals in Thirupathur and Karaikudi, but they succumbed to injuries, sources said. A total of 241 bulls participated in the event after screening by teams of Veterinary doctors, sources said.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android