2 spectators gored to death, 40 hurt during Manjuvirattu in Sivaganga

MADURAI: Two persons were gored to death by bull during ‘Manjuvirattu’, the bull taming sport, which was organized at Kandramanickam, a village in Kallal block of Sivaganga district on Thursday. Over forty persons were hurt during the programme, sources said. The victims, who were spectators, have been identified as Murugan (40), a resident of Mangalampatti village near Melur, Madurai district and A Pandi (32) of Thanichavoorani near Devakottai, Sivaganga district. Earlier, the victims were rushed to Government Hospitals in Thirupathur and Karaikudi, but they succumbed to injuries, sources said. A total of 241 bulls participated in the event after screening by teams of Veterinary doctors, sources said.