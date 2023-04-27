TNERC amendment to give power supply within 1 week

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulatory Commission (TNERC) has issued a draft notification to amend the Tamil Nadu Electricity Distribution Code, 2004 mandating the Tangedco to give power supply within one week after receiving applications.

In an explanatory statement, C Veeramani, secretary of TNERC, said that the time limit to give supply by the Tangedco to the intending consumer where no distribution augmentation is required, need to be reduced to one week. "As there is a long gap of duration between registration of agricultural application and release of service connection, the digging of well or bore well at the initial stage of registration is not required to be insisted. This has to be made more specific in the regulation for uniform adoption by the licensee (Tangedco)," he added.

Presently, the power supply is being given within one month after the receipt of the application.

The new amendment also laid down statutory provisions for co-existence of service connections under tariff ID in premises where more than one residence are existing. It also mandates furnishing of PAN in the application as required in the Income Tax Act.

In another draft notification to amend Distribution Standards of Performance Regulation, 2004, the TNERC said that the procedure for giving temporary supply needs to be simplified and expedited. "The time limit for replacement of defective meters needs to be reduced from the existing limit along with the revision of process involved. The establishment of a Call centre and Customer Relation Manager System need to be specified, to improve customer service," the notification said.

Also, the TNERC to make amendments to Regulations of Consumer Grievance Redressal Forum and Electricity Ombudsman Regulation, 2004, to appoint an independent member of the Consumer Grievance Redressal Forum (CGRF), who is familiar with the consumer affairs.

Consumers are requested to send their objections and suggestions to Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulatory Commission, Fourth Floor, SIDCO Corporate Office Building, Thiru Vi Ka Industrial Estate, Guindy, Chennai - 600032 and tnerc@nic.in before May 25.