TN sets up control room to support evacuation of Tamils from Sudan

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday expressed readiness to support the Union External Affairs Ministry to evacuate Tamilians among the Indians stranded in civil war hit Sudan.

In his demi official letter to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Stalin urged the strategic placing of Indian Airforce aircraft and Indian Navy vessels near Sudan to facilitate the swift movement of Indian citizens out of the country, and said, "The entire State administration is ready to support and coordinate with the Ministry of External Affairs and the Indian Embassy in Sudan to facilitate the flow of information regarding the natives of Tamil Nadu and to extend all help for expeditious evacuation of the stranded people."

At present, through the Union Government's 'Operation Kaveri' project, Indians trapped in Sudan are being rescued and brought to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, and from there to Delhi and Mumbai by air.

Those in need of assistance may contact the Tamil Nadu House Control Room, Delhi, at 011-2419 3100, 9289516711, or tnhouse@nic.in. Also, they may contact 96000 23645, Nrtchennai@gmail.com, the phone number, and the website of the Commissionerate of Tamil Nadu Welfare and Rehabilitation Department, Chennai.