TN anti-online gambling: MHC refuses interim protection against prosecution

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Thursday refused to grant any kind of interim protection to online rummy gaming companies in a batch of cases filed by them challenging the constitutional validity of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Online Gambling and Regulation of Online Games Act, 2022.

Acting Chief Justice T Raja and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy desisted from passing any kind of interim orders despite a host of senior counsel from Delhi urging the Court to restrain the Tamil Nadu government from taking coercive action until the final disposal of the cases.

Senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, appearing for the online rummy gaming companies, pointed out that there is a difference between a game of skill and a game of luck. He said that while the Central government has already announced the rules regarding this issue, the Tamil Nadu government has no authority to enact this law. He argued that while the courts have clarified that rummy is a game of skill, it is wrong to classify rummy as a game of luck in the Act.