TN anti-online gambling: MHC refuses interim protection against prosecution

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Thursday refused to grant any kind of interim protection to online rummy gaming companies in a batch of cases filed by them challenging the constitutional validity of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Online Gambling and Regulation of Online Games Act, 2022.
Acting Chief Justice T Raja and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy desisted from passing any kind of interim orders despite a host of senior counsel from Delhi urging the Court to restrain the Tamil Nadu government from taking coercive action until the final disposal of the cases.
Senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, appearing for the online rummy gaming companies, pointed out that there is a difference between a game of skill and a game of luck. He said that while the Central government has already announced the rules regarding this issue, the Tamil Nadu government has no authority to enact this law. He argued that while the courts have clarified that rummy is a game of skill, it is wrong to classify rummy as a game of luck in the Act.
The judges, who intervened, then questioned what was wrong with banning online gambling in the context of online gambling leading to suicides and many families being pushed into poverty. The judges also said that the welfare of the people is very important and the government claims that the law was enacted to protect the people.
Responding to this, advocate Abhishek Singhvi pointed out that this law has been passed without any study. Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal, who appeared for the State government, contended that the State government has the power to enact laws on gambling.
The judges said, no decision on interim orders could be taken without ordering notice to the State government and granting it time to file its counter affidavit.
On April 10, Governor RN Ravi granted assent to the re-adopted Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Online Gambling and Regulation of Online Games Bill, 2022. After the law came into force, various online gaming companies filed a case against this Act in the city court.
