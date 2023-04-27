Teachers transfer counselling to be held from May 8 till May 31

CHENNAI: The School Education Department (SED) has announced the teachers transfer counselling dates from May 8 till May 31.
As per the notification from the department, teachers can apply for the counselling from April 27 till May 1 for the academic year 2023-24.
The Education Department has, however, relaxed the condition that teachers applying for transfers must have served at a particular school for at least one year.
