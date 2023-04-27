Over 8,300 waterbodies encroached in TN: Census

As many as 98,139 are public-owned whereas the remaining 8,818 are under private ownership. By location, 36,683 waterbodies are located under ‘Drought Prone Areas’ and 9,547 in tribal areas and remaining 60,727 are located in flood-prone areas, Naxal-affected and other areas. Meanwhile, out of total waterbodies, 56,760 are in use whereas 50,197 water bodies are not in use on account of drying up, siltation, destruction beyond repair, salinity and other reasons. Out of the ‘in use’ waterbodies, 20,324 are used for irrigation purposes in the State.