K'taka polls: Case filed against OPS candidate for submitting fake docus

A case has been registered against Kumar, the candidate, under IPC 1860 Section 171G for providing false information to the Election Commission
Representative Image
CHENNAI: A fraud case has been filed against OPS' candidate for submitting fake documents while filing nomination for the upcoming Karnataka election, which is scheduled to be held on May 10.

A case has been registered against Kumar, the candidate, under IPC 1860 Section 171G for providing false information to the Election Commission.

This come after EPS faction filed a complaint with the Election Commission that OPS used the party name illegally, who also said that the candidate filed his nomination in Gandhinagar constituency by submitting fake documents.

