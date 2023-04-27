K'taka polls: Case filed against OPS candidate for submitting fake docus

CHENNAI: A fraud case has been filed against OPS' candidate for submitting fake documents while filing nomination for the upcoming Karnataka election, which is scheduled to be held on May 10.
A case has been registered against Kumar, the candidate, under IPC 1860 Section 171G for providing false information to the Election Commission.
This come after EPS faction filed a complaint with the Election Commission that OPS used the party name illegally, who also said that the candidate filed his nomination in Gandhinagar constituency by submitting fake documents.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android