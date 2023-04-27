HC restrains Google from delisting Bharat Matrimony from Play Store

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court restrained Google from delisting match making application Bharat Matrimony and its affiliate from its Android Play Store even if it fails to agree to the tech giant's new payment policy, as controversy continues to brew over the US-based company's proposed fee structure.

Justice S Sounthar of the Madras High Court granted a stay till June 1, 2023 by which time the tech giant will have to file a response to Bharat Matrimony's allegation that Google is compelling it to comply with its uneconomic billing policy by misusing its dominant position in the Play Store ecosystem.

Bharatmatrimony.com which is the owner of the brand Bharat Matrimony, moved the court, saying Google was forcing app developers to agree to its payment policy of charging a service fee at the rate of 11 per cent and 26 per cent (depending on revenue) even with respect to the payments made by customers through its new users choice billing system.

During the hearing, counsel representing Bharat Matrimony submitted that it would be delisted from Google Play Store, which would cause it an irreparable loss, if it fails to agree to Google's new payment policy, which is to come into force on April 26.