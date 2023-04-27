Fresh COVID cases fall below 400 in TN; one more die

CHENNAI: Even as it reported a substantial fall in new COVID cases on Thursday, the State recorded one more death, taking the death toll to 38,066.

A 65-year-old man from Coimbatore, who had diabetes and hypertension, was admitted to the Government Medical College and Hospital, Coimbatore, with complaints of fever, cough and difficulty in breathing on April 23. He died on April 25 due to hyperglycemic encephalopathy and COVID pneumonia.

Meanwhile, the State reported 382 cases on Thursday, taking the total number of cases to 36,07,657. It was 421 on Wednesday.

Of the new cases, 81 cases were reported in Chennai, 51 in Coimbatore, and 34 in Salem. Other districts reported less than 30 cases, while Tirupattur, Perambalur and Karur had zero cases.

The test positivity rate (TPR) stood at 5.9 per cent after 6,985 people were tested. Coimbatore reported the highest TPR of 11.5 per cent. Active cases now stand at 3,312, the highest number of which is in Chennai with 682 active cases.