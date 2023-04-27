DVAC chief Kandasamy set to retire this month end

CHENNAI: Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption chief DGP P Kandasamy, who arrested BJP leader Amit Shah in the fake encounter case of Soli Sohrabuddin Sheik before he became the union minister, is retiring this month end.

It may be noted that a team led by Kandaswamy in the year 2010 when he was DIG in CBI, had arrested BJP's Amit Shah in connection with the Sohrabuddin fake encounter case in Gujarat.

Kandaswamy, a 1989 batch IPS officer, was made the head of DVAC, the wing that probes corruption by government officials, immediately after DMK came to power in the state in May 2021.

Under his leadership, the DVAC had registered a number of corruption cases against government officials, including former AIADMK ministers.

A preliminary enquiry is also being conducted against former chief minister and AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami. A farewell parade will be held on Friday at the Raja Rathinam Stadium to honour the retiring official.